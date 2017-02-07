Political parties have united against me because I have been tightening screws, says PM Modi

Launching a fresh attack on the Opposition, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that his strict action against corruption has angered other political parties. “Parties are angry with me as I am tightening screws on wrong doers,” said Modi at a BJP rally in Aligarh, days ahead of the first phase of elections in Utttar Pradesh. He also hit out at the ruling Samajwadi Party in the state for the shutting down of lock industry. “Past governments in UP worked in such a manner that it led to closure of famous Aligarh lock industry,” said Modi.

Credit: indianexpress.com