‘Power fight’ between channels; Leenesh ‘Rudra’ Mattoo stays on in Ishqbaaaz

Actor Leenesh Mattoo has travelled places in terms of his popularity in the last few months!! His charm, aura, physique and style as Rudra Oberoi of Star Plus and 4 Lions Films’ popular show, Ishqbaaaz has indeed taken him to the pinnacle of success!!

The actor who got recognition through Suhani Si Ek Ladki has now gone on to become a popular household name, courtesy the huge success that Ishqbaaaz on the whole has generated.

Click here to read more…

Credit: tellychakkar.com