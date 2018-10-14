Practical Steps to a Peaceful Mind – Basis of Happiness

By Dr Partap Chauhan

I have travelled all over the world. The only thing that is common in all humans, across the globe is that they all want to be happy. I have not met anyone who wants to be sad. We all want to be happy, but the question is how do we become happy? How can we attain happiness?

Stop running after false promises

People today are drawn by false promises. They are drawn towards excessive simulation, agitation and hyperactivity because that makes them feel momentarily happy and they think that is all there is to happiness. One cigarette, one peg of whisky, one night at the club – that is how it begins and gradually you are pulled deeper into these vices until your body can take no more.

Your lungs, liver and kidneys become overburdened with removing the toxins you keep putting inside your body in the search for happiness! As a result, you become anxious, exhausted and tired.

Happiness is not in a cigarette, whisky bottle or something at the club, it is inside your mind. All you have to do is discover it.

Credit: timesofindia.speakingtree.in