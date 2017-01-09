Plaza Jewellers- Home Page
HCC- Home Page
Houston Super Bowl- Home Page

Prakash Electronics Movie Review

Added by Indo American News on January 9, 2017.
Saved under Bollywood News
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

1483165265-prakash-post

STORY: A middle-aged electrician is smitten by a diva who comes to live in his society. He wants to marry her, but his orthodox mentality comes in his way. Will he overcome his hang-ups to marry the love of his life?

REVIEW: When a movie has a character actor like Hemant Pandey (Pandeyji of Office Office fame) as its leading man, you expect the story to be something special, especially when the film is marketed as a slice-of-life comedy. But Prakash Electronics packs too much – melodrama, a message and suspense in a movie that is an hour too long.

Click here to read more…

Credit: timesofindia.com

Digg This
Reddit This
Stumble Now!
Buzz This
Vote on DZone
Share on Facebook
Bookmark this on Delicious
Kick It on DotNetKicks.com
Shout it
Share on LinkedIn
Bookmark this on Technorati
Post on Twitter
Google Buzz (aka. Google Reader)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *