Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Closes; Engagement Extremely Substantive: Government

BENGALURU: The three-day 14th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas, a mega meet of the Indian disapora which saw its largest convergence, came to an end in the IT city today, with the government saying the PBD engagement was “extremely substantive” and outcome oriented.

“This year we have had a very large gathering, we have had more than 7200 people who registered, we have had more than 2000 people who came from abroad..,” Minister of State for External Affairs Gen VK Singh told reporters.

Click here to read more…

Credit: www.ndtv.com