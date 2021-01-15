Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Recognizes Leaders of the Indian Diaspora

New Delhi: Pravasi Bharatiya Divas is celebrated once in every two years to strengthen the engagement of the overseas Indian community with the Government of India and reconnect them with their roots.

The 16th PBD Convention was held virtually on 9 January, 2021 in New Delhi. The theme of 16th PBD Convention 2021 is “Contributing to Aatmanirbhar Bharat”. The day commemorates the return of Mahatma Gandhi from South Africa to Ahmedabad on Jan. 9, 2015.

PBD Convention has three segments, starting with the Inaugural Session, when the PBD Convention was inaugurated by Shri Narendra Modi, the Hon’ble Prime Minister of India and included a keynote address by the Hon’ble Chief Guest, H.E. Mr. Chandrikapersad Santokhi, President of Republic of Suriname. The winners of the online Bharat ko Janiye Quiz were also be announced.

The Inaugural session was followed by the two virtual Plenary sessions where discussions between eminent diaspora experts will be held on themes– (i) Role of Diaspora in Aatmanirbhar Bharat, and (ii) Facing Post Covid Challenges – Scenario in Health, Economy, Social and International Relations.

The finale was the Valedictory Session where the Hon’ble Rashtrapatiji delivered his Valedictory address to mark the occasion of Pravasi Bharatiya Divas.

The names of the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Awardees were also announced during the Session (see list of all the winner in the box on the right). Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Awards are conferred to select Indian diaspora members to recognize their achievements and honor their contributions to various fields both in India and abroad.

Also associated with the {BD is Bharat ko Janiye Quiz was launched in 2015-16 in order to strengthen the engagement with young overseas Indians and encourage them to know more about their country of origin. The first edition of the online “Bharat ko Janiye” Quiz was organized for young overseas Indians and foreigners of 18-35 years of age in 2015-16

This was followed by the second edition of Bharat ko Janiye Quiz in 2018-19. This year, the third edition of Bharat ko Janiye Quiz 2020-21 was held virtually from 30 September to 28 December 2020. Fifteen winners of the Bharat ko Janiye Quiz were during the PBD convention and will be invited for an India Tour (Bharat ko Janiye Darshan) after Covid.

During his speech, PM Modi urged the PBD delegates to contribue to Aatmanirbhar Bharat or Self Reliant India, announced on 12th May, 2020 with the aim of making the country independent against the tough competition in the global supply chain and empowering the citizens to become self- reliant in all senses, particularly the poor, who have been adversely affected by COVID-19 pandemic. The five pillars of ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ are stated as economy, infrastructure, technology-driven systems, vibrant demography and demand.

In some ways, Aatmanirbhar is the reinforcemesnt of Make in India. The Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan is not about being “self-contained”, or “isolating away from the world” or being “protectionist”.

On the contrary, the Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan aims to enhance the importance and role of India in the global economy through pursuing policies that are efficient, competitive and resilient and being self-sustaining and self-generating. For more information on Aatmanirbhar Bharat please visit : https://aatmanirbharbharat.mygov.in/

Here in Houston, Consul General interacted with leading members of the Indo-American community on the occasion of PBD. Among the items discussed included ideas to deepen the India-US trade and cultural partnership.