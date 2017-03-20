Preet Bharara was probing Trump cabinet member when fired: Report

Indian-American attorney Preet Bharara, who was recently fired by the Trump administration, was investigating into allegations of trading of health-related stocks of secretary of health and human services Tom Price, an investigative news media outlet has claimed.

New York-based independent and non-profit ProPublica, which is known for its investigative reporting mostly on health-related issues, in its latest report claimed that at the time of being fired, Bharara was overseeing an investigation into health-related stock trades made by Price.

Credit: timesofindia.com