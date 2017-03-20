President Mamnoon promulgates Hindu Marriage Bill into law
President Mamnoon Hussain on Sunday promulgated the Hindu Marriage bill into law, Radio Pakistan reported. The Act will protect Hindu marriages and family rights.
The president signed the bill on the advice of the prime minister.
Credit: dawn.com