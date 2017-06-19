Eye Level- Home Page
President Mukherjee inaugurates Bengaluru ‘Namma’ Metro Phase I

Added by Indo American News on June 19, 2017.
Saved under US South Asian
Phase I of Bengaluru metro—Namma Metro—was built with funds coming from state and union government, JICA and AFD France. Photo: Hemant Mishra/Mint

President Pranab Mukherjee on Saturday flagged off the final 11.3km stretch of metro rail services between Sampige Road and Yelachenahalli—completing Phase I of the Bengaluru Metro rail network of 42.3km, making it one of the few cities in the country to have a full-fledged metro network.

The emphasis on metro networks in major cities across the country is part of efforts to adopt faster and environmentally-friendly public mobility solutions to help decongest rapidly growing cities.

Click here to read more…

Credit: livemint.com

