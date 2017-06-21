Eye Level- Home Page
Houston Community College-Home Page

Presidential election: Opposition likely to field candidate, Left open to Meira Kumar or Sushil Kumar Shinde

Added by Indo American News on June 21, 2017.
Saved under US South Asian
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
President election, when is president election, Election Commission, Presidential election in india, President polls, BJP presidential poll, Election Commission president election, India news

President election, when is president election, Election Commission, Presidential election in india, President polls, BJP presidential poll, Election Commission president election, India news

The Opposition is likely to field a candidate for the presidential election, news channel NDTV reported on Tuesday. CPI leader D Raja confirmed to the channel that deliberations were underway to decide on a consensus candidate.

“It is a question of India and its future. The president is the custodian of the constitution, chief of the armed forces and head of the Indian state…The contest of the president’s poll has become a battle of ideologies,” NDTV quoted him as saying. The Left is reportedly open to the idea of supporting Meira Kumar or Sushil Kumar Shinde in the election. It, however, maintained that it is waiting for the Congress to decide on a name.

Click here to read more…

Credit: indianexpress.com

Digg This
Reddit This
Stumble Now!
Buzz This
Vote on DZone
Share on Facebook
Bookmark this on Delicious
Kick It on DotNetKicks.com
Shout it
Share on LinkedIn
Bookmark this on Technorati
Post on Twitter
Google Buzz (aka. Google Reader)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *