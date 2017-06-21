Presidential election: Opposition likely to field candidate, Left open to Meira Kumar or Sushil Kumar Shinde

The Opposition is likely to field a candidate for the presidential election, news channel NDTV reported on Tuesday. CPI leader D Raja confirmed to the channel that deliberations were underway to decide on a consensus candidate.

“It is a question of India and its future. The president is the custodian of the constitution, chief of the armed forces and head of the Indian state…The contest of the president’s poll has become a battle of ideologies,” NDTV quoted him as saying. The Left is reportedly open to the idea of supporting Meira Kumar or Sushil Kumar Shinde in the election. It, however, maintained that it is waiting for the Congress to decide on a name.

Credit: indianexpress.com