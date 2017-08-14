Prime Minister Narendra Modi Urges All To Celebrate August 15 As ‘Sankalp Parva’

NEW DELHI: In the 34th edition of his radio programme, ‘Mann ki Baat’ last month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had called upon the citizens of India to observe this Independence Day as ‘Sankalp Parva’ and urged them to dedicate themselves to social causes and share their ideas to creating a new India.

As he asked them to pledge to free the country of the evils of poverty, terrorism, casteism and communalism in the next five years, he said, “Let us come together and resolve: Dirt-Quit India; Poverty-Quit India; Corruption-Quit India; Terrorism- Quit India; Casteism-Quit India; Communalism-Quit India!”

Credit: www.ndtv.com