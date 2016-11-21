Priyanka Chopra launches trailer of her Punjabi production venture Sarvann

Actress Priyanka Chopra has unveiled here the trailer of her production venture Sarvann.

The star-studded trailer launch of the Punjabi film, co-produced by Vashu Bhagnani, was attended by senior members of the Parliament of Canada on November 20.

“We are excited to be here in Toronto to launch the trailer of ‘Sarvann’ with an audience who are true enthusiasts of Punjabi cinema. I love coming here and have always had such a warm welcome,” Priyanka said in a statement.

“This film is part of Purple Pebble Pictures’ commitment to providing a platform for great stories to be told, irrespective of language or genre. It’s been a wonderful experience working with this entire team and I can’t wait to share the film with the world,” she added.

