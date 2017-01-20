Priyanka Chopra wins second People’s Choice Award for Quantico, watch her acceptance speech

Trust Priyanka Chopra to always come back with a vengeance. After she had us all worried with her on-set injury last week, Priyanka was seen in action once again at the People’s Choice Awards 2017. And she not only won the red carpet — obviously, she won her second People’s Choice Award for Quantico as well. The actor defeated her ABC counterparts Ellen Pompeo, Kerry Washington, Taraji P. Henson, and Viola Davis to win in Favourite Dramatic TV Actress award.

Speaking about her injury on Quantico’s sets, the actor told media, “I was a little nervous… I didn’t know if I would make it, but I got so bored sitting on my couch for three days.” While shooting in New York on January 12, she slipped and fell, hitting her head. She had to be hospitalised after suffering a concussion. “I was supposed to be saving someone, as usual, Alex Parrish-style,” Priyanka added in the report, saying, “The doctors said another couple of days and I should be okay.” She also thanked her fans for sending their love.

Credit: www.indianexpress.com