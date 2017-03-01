Priyanka Chopra’s Oscar dress triggers a joke flood on social media

Social media trolls are always on the lookout for an opportunity to mock something. Their latest victim? Actor Priyanka Chopra for the geometric Ralph & Russo gown she wore for the 89th Academy Awards in Los Angeles, US. While some fashion critics applauded PeeCee’s fashion choice, Twitterati took to relentlessly mocking her ensemble, comparing it to the Indian sweet, Kaju Katli, Italian tiles, cigarette wraps, solar panels and what not

Credit: hindustantimes.com