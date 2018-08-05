Protest in Bangladesh turns violent; hundreds of students and dozens of journalists attacked

DHAKA: The week-long students agitation against reckless driving in Bangladesh took a violent turn on Sunday after the government’s decision to crack down on the protesters. Social media was filled with images and videos of men, armed with rods and machetes, attacking students and journalists who were trying to cover the protests.

According to local news reports, as many as 100 students and 20-25 journalists have been injured in attacks since yesterday.

