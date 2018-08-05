IAN- Home Page
Protests across J&K over plea in SC to scrap Article 35A

Added by Indo American News on August 5, 2018.
kashmir

By M Saleem Pandit

SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir witnessed a virtual shutdown on Sunday following a call by separatists, which was endorsed by various trade and government employees’ organisations, to protest against the legal challenge to the validity of Article 35A  of the Constitution in the Supreme Court. Article 35A  bars outsiders from acquiring any immovable property in the state.

A three-judge constitutional bench of the Supreme Court is scheduled to hear a plea challenging the constitutional validity of the presidential order of 1954, which defines “permanent residents of Jammu and Kashmir” and bars non-locals from buying and owning land in the state. The presidential order concerning Article 35A was challenged by a Delhi-based NGO — We The Citizens — in 2014.

Credit: timesofindia.indiatimes.com

