Punjab govt to bring NRI Property Safeguard Act: Official

The Punjab government would bring the NRI Property Safeguards Actwithin three months to solve problems of those residing overseas in an effective, quick and transparent manner, an official said today.

The government is also mulling creating the Institution of Ombudsman for resolving issues of Non-Resident Indians (NRIs), Punjab NRI Affairs, principal secretary, S R Ladhar said.

Credit: timesofindia.indiatimes.com