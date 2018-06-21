Punjabi Virsa 2018 Captivates with a Packed Musical Show

Click here for Photo Collage

By Dr. Sarita Mehta

HOUSTON: From the moment the performers came onstage, they established an interactive dialogue with the audience with their music and engaging personalities. Three energetic, internationally famous, Punjabi singers (who are also brothers), Manmohan Waris, Kamal Heer and Sangtar won the hearts of everyone with their nonstop fun-filled performance. It was a vibrant night of Punjabi folk music, dance and heritage to a sold-out hall at the Old Stafford Civic Center on Friday, June 15. The three brothers are the force behind the Punjabi Virsa shows all over the world.

Punjabi Virsa 2018, Live in Houston, a family-oriented show dedicated to spreading peace and equality and awareness about the rich Punjabi cultural heritage, captivated the audience for three and a half hours. It is the first Punjabi show brought onstage by Kanwalpreet Singh Gill (popularly known as KP Singh) of Radio Voice of Punjab, in association with Bombay Sweets & Restaurant and Karya Property Management. KP Singh, is a journalist and the founder of the radio program, and said that “for the last 20 years I have been dedicated to promoting the rich and enthusiastic culture and heritage of the Punjab.”

Kamal Heer, musician and composer, the younger brother of Manmohan Waris and Sangtar showcased his virtuosity with taan and his command of the art of traditional Punjabi music. The devotional song ‘Sanu Charna to Karee Na Dur Datiya’, sung by the trio was very touching. The group performance was followed by thrilling solo songs by Manmohan Warris who is considered one of the best in Punjabi musicians and is known as “The King of Bhangra”. Kamal Heer and Manmohan Waris frequently interacted with the audience and took multiple requests and Sangtar remained on stage the entire time and assisted his brothers with their performances. The traditional musical instruments, the Dhun of Tumbi, along with Punjabi bhangra added flavor to the program.

The Grand Sponsors of the show were Paul and Manpreet Likhari, and Gold Sponsor Gurbir Boparai and Amrit Sandhu contributed greatly to the show. Likhari assured that in future he will extend his full support to further the cause of the Punjabi community. “It is not the question of Punjabi Culture,” he said, “it is the question of human values which are being injected in society by promoting cultural activities.”

The Gold Sponsors who had a huge hand in making the night possible were Sukhwinder Singh Sandhu (Shah Ji); Tirath Singh and Gurpreet Kaur Khera; Dr. Hardam Singh Azad; Surjit Singh and family (Singh Mart); Manjit Singh Gill (SNG Limos); Varinder Singh (DSK Construction); and Mukhtar Singh Mutti and Sukhdev Singh Dhillon (Bombay Sweets and Restaurants). Other sponsors were Hardeepak Munday, Dr Sewa Singh Legha, Varinder Bansal, Dr. Gurdeep Buttar, Rajender Singh (Star Promotion), Satbeer Singh Brar, Mohan Singh Grewal, Rohit Garg (Parinaz Boutique), Gurminder Singh Padda, Hitpal Sandhar, Dapinder Sood, Iqbal Singh and Gursharn Singh’s family and Jassi Singh (Tandoori Nite).