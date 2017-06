Push India’s case on visa curbs with US: Assocham to PM

NEW DELHI: Industry association Assocham on Sunday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modito take up the tightening of H1B visa rules with US President Donald Trump during their meeting next week.

The chamber said that the prime minister should push India’s case by highlighting that American corporations enjoy liberal market access in India while repatriating profits back home.

Credit: timesofindia.indiatimes.com