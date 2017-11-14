Qarib Qarib Singlle Movie Review

By now, we’re well aware of the formula behind Bollywood romantic movies. When boy meets girl, they fall in love and overcome all their hurdles because in the end – Love conquers all. Oversimplification aside, it’s been a while since we’ve seen a rom-com that manages to subvert the route usually taken by these movies. ‘Qarib Qarib Singlle’ certainly embarks on the road less traveled, and for the most part, it succeeds. Parvathy makes her Bollywood debut as the unassuming Jaya. The accomplished South Indian actress plays a confident girl-next-door who appears to have a stable job and caring friends. Her life is quite self-sufficient and she’s otherwise sorted, save for that one missing element. Fortunately, co-writer and director Tanuja Chandra chooses not to paint Jaya as a woman who is incomplete without a man. She dresses casually, doesn’t hide under layers of makeup and even breaks the fourth wall to speak directly to us, making her very relatable; even a tad mundane. Grounded in Parvathy’s understated portrayal, Jaya’s backstory reasonably justifies why she would resort to online dating to find a suitable companion.

Click here to read more

Credit: timesofindia.indiatimes.com