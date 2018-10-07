IAN- Home Page
TRF Home Page

Qualcomm plans to set up campus in Hyderabad—its largest outside US

Added by Indo American News on October 7, 2018.
Saved under Business
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
A sign on the Qualcomm campus is seen in San Diego, California, U.S. Photo: Reuters

A sign on the Qualcomm campus is seen in San Diego, California, U.S. Photo: Reuters

HYDERABAD: Tech major Qualcomm Saturday announced plans to set up its largest campus outside the U.S. here. The company’s officials met Minister for IT in the Caretaker government K T Rama Rao Saturday to discuss their growth plans in the city. “Qualcomm will be investing USD 400 million (Rs 3,000 crore) to set up their campus in Hyderabad, Telangana. This is one of the largest investment by a marquee company after the formation of the state,” it said in a release.

Phase-1 of the project would include a built up space of 1.7 million square feet, housing about 10,000 employees, it said.

 

 Click here to read more…

Credit: livemint.com

Digg This
Reddit This
Stumble Now!
Buzz This
Vote on DZone
Share on Facebook
Bookmark this on Delicious
Kick It on DotNetKicks.com
Shout it
Share on LinkedIn
Bookmark this on Technorati
Post on Twitter
Google Buzz (aka. Google Reader)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *