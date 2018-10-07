Qualcomm plans to set up campus in Hyderabad—its largest outside US

HYDERABAD: Tech major Qualcomm Saturday announced plans to set up its largest campus outside the U.S. here. The company’s officials met Minister for IT in the Caretaker government K T Rama Rao Saturday to discuss their growth plans in the city. “Qualcomm will be investing USD 400 million (Rs 3,000 crore) to set up their campus in Hyderabad, Telangana. This is one of the largest investment by a marquee company after the formation of the state,” it said in a release.

Phase-1 of the project would include a built up space of 1.7 million square feet, housing about 10,000 employees, it said.

Credit: livemint.com