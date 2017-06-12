Raabta movie review: Sushant Singh Rajput, Kriti Sanon film is a rom con

Some questions arise after Raabta has been seen, chief amongst which is one that comes up every time Bollywood tries, and fails, to do a cracking romance. Why is Bollywood incapable of pulling off a full-length film with a pair of lovers connecting, pulling apart, coming together?

Sometimes, in the pursuit of true love, a life-time can be too little. Here we spend two and a half hours with Shiv (Sushant Singh Rajput), Saira (Kriti Sanon) and Zak (Jim Sarbh), and it seems endless, simply because after a nice start, the film goes downhill shockingly rapidly. And stays there.

Credit: indianexpress.com