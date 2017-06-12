Eye Level- Home Page
Houston Community College-Home Page

Raabta movie review: Sushant Singh Rajput, Kriti Sanon film is a rom con

Added by Indo American News on June 12, 2017.
Saved under Bollywood News, Movies
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Raabta movie review: Why is Bollywood incapable of pulling off a full-length film with Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon?

Raabta movie review: Why is Bollywood incapable of pulling off a full-length film with Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon?

Some questions arise after Raabta has been seen, chief amongst which is one that comes up every time Bollywood tries, and fails, to do a cracking romance. Why is Bollywood incapable of pulling off a full-length film with a pair of lovers connecting, pulling apart, coming together?

Sometimes, in the pursuit of true love, a life-time can be too little. Here we spend two and a half hours with Shiv (Sushant Singh Rajput), Saira (Kriti Sanon) and Zak (Jim Sarbh), and it seems endless, simply because after a nice start, the film goes downhill shockingly rapidly. And stays there.

Click here to read more…

Credit: indianexpress.com

Digg This
Reddit This
Stumble Now!
Buzz This
Vote on DZone
Share on Facebook
Bookmark this on Delicious
Kick It on DotNetKicks.com
Shout it
Share on LinkedIn
Bookmark this on Technorati
Post on Twitter
Google Buzz (aka. Google Reader)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *