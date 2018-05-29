‘Race 3’ had Bollywood’s largest shooting unit

MUMBAI: Apart from having an impressive ensemble cast, ‘Race 3’ has been generating a lot of interest for its songs and slick action sequences. Ever since the trailer of the Salman Khan flick released, fans have been eager to find out more details. Apart from the fact that the film is a part of a big franchise, with Salman performing a majority of the stunts on his own, what many people are unaware about is that fact that it had the biggest shooting unit on the sets.

Director Remo D’Souza hopes to take the ‘Race’ franchise to another level, which is why he is sparing no expense when it comes to making the film on a grand scale to ensure that fans enjoy every minute of it.

Credit: timesofindia.indiatimes.com