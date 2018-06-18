Race 3 movie review: The Salman Khan starrer is scattershot snoozefest

Race 3 movie cast: Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Jacqueline Fernandez, Daisy Shah, Saqib Saleem, Freddy Daruwala

Race 3 movie director: Remo D’Souza

Race 3 movie rating: One and a half stars

At some point well down the road in Race 3, as I slumped low in my chair, passing the time, a character said, ‘I’ve got a bad feeling about this’. Ding dong, news flash: we could have told her that right in the beginning.

Credit: indianexpress.com