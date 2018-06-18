MFAH- Home Page
SBI Home Page

Race 3 movie review: The Salman Khan starrer is scattershot snoozefest

Added by Indo American News on June 18, 2018.
Saved under Bollywood News, Entertainment, Movies
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Race 3 movie review: The only time Race 3 revs up is when Salman Khan and his lady love exchange a bit of banter.

Race 3 movie review: The only time Race 3 revs up is when Salman Khan and his lady love exchange a bit of banter.

Race 3 movie cast: Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Jacqueline Fernandez, Daisy Shah, Saqib Saleem, Freddy Daruwala
Race 3 movie director: Remo D’Souza
Race 3 movie rating: One and a half stars

At some point well down the road in Race 3, as I slumped low in my chair, passing the time, a character said, ‘I’ve got a bad feeling about this’. Ding dong, news flash: we could have told her that right in the beginning.

 

Click here to read more…

Credit: indianexpress.com

Digg This
Reddit This
Stumble Now!
Buzz This
Vote on DZone
Share on Facebook
Bookmark this on Delicious
Kick It on DotNetKicks.com
Shout it
Share on LinkedIn
Bookmark this on Technorati
Post on Twitter
Google Buzz (aka. Google Reader)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *