Radha Krishna Temple Inaugural Ceremony

ALLEN: The Radha Krishna Temple on 1450 N. Watters Road, Allen, TX 75013 opened its doors on 4 July 2017, at 7 AM, followed by grand, 8-day festival of joy and devotion.

The volunteers at the Radha Krishna Temple are gearing up to welcome thousands of guests for these eight days of joyous celebrations, which will take place from 4 – 11 July 2017.

The consecration ceremony (Pratisthāvidhi) which will take place from 4 – 11 July 2017 includes Prān Pratistha, Abhishekam, Homam, Kumbhābishekam. There is more! Every day, the inaugural celebrations comprise the enlightening discourses by His Holiness Swami Mukundananda, the Supreme Lord’s blissful pastimes elucidated by Jagadguru Shree Kripaluji Maharaj in his videos, the elevating cultural programs, and the soul-stirring kirtans, which deepen the spiritual experience and help achieve a perfect communion with the Lord.

The mayors of Allen, Plano, and other dignitaries, as well as JKYog devotees here in US and abroad are expected to attend this grand opening ceremony of the magnificent temple. The temple opens its doors every day at 7 AM and closes at 9 PM.

It was about three years ago that the idea of the Radha Krishna Temple took birth. The forthcoming abode of the Lord would be the utmost beautiful piece of architecture, inspiring awe, reverence, and love in the thousands of believers who would throng to it.

The temple has been built according to the guidelines of the Shilpa shastra, the ancient scripture for temple architecture in India. The stunningly beautiful deities of the Supreme Lord in his most charming forms as Radha Krishna arrived from Jaipur, Rajasthan, and are now ensconced in their lovely new abode in Allen, TX.

The temple is dedicated to the public, to become a living monument of love in the firmament of North America. To the millions of ardent darshanarthis who pass through its sacred gates in the years to come, the temple will be a place to commune with their Beloved Lord. To the sincere sadhaks on the path to God-realization, the temple will be the ghat (river bank) for drinking the divine ambrosia of Vedic knowledge. To the bhaktas, the temple will be the place for bhajan and bhakti. For the lovers of Indian culture, it will be the vibrant hub of Indian classical dance, music, arts, and crafts. To the social workers, it will be the benevolent institution that cares for and serves the poor and needy in Dallas and elsewhere. To the conscientious parents, it will be the place where they bring their children for character building Bal-Mukund classes. To yoga enthusiasts, it will be the place for wellness and holistic health sessions and conferences. To the local Americans, it will be their first stop introduction to the Indian ethos and culture. And to all desis, it will be the nucleus that selflessly serves the Indian community.