Radicalised German teens sentenced for attacking Gurudwara

BERLIN: Three radicalised German-born teens were on Tuesday sentenced to up to seven years in juvenile detention for carrying out a “religiously motivated” bomb attack on a Gurdwara that left a Sikh priest badly injured.

The judge ruled that the teens should serve sentences of seven years, six years and nine months, and six years in a juvenile detention center, a court spokesman said.

Credit: timesofindia.com