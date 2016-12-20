Plaza Jewellers- Home Page
Raees song Laila Main Laila: As Sunny Leone sizzles, there is gangster avatar of Shah Rukh Khan too

Waiting to see Sunny Leone in Raees? All of you would be left with just one complaint? Why is there not more of Sunny in the film! The sizzling actress is fast making a name for herself with special numbers, which add that extra commercial zing to movies and Raees will only emphasis her importance in this arena. Dancing to the tunes of the iconic ‘Laila Main Laila’ made immortal by one of India’s earliest sex symbols Zeenat Aman, Sunny lends the new version, her own stylish tadka.

