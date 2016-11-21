Raghav shocked with Veer-Naina’s contract marriage proposal

In the upcoming episode there will be lots of high voltage dramatic situations seen amid Veer and Naina in the daily soap.

Raghav and Naina truely share a very great bonding with each even as Raghav and Naina both come from an altogather a different class of society.

Dadi get shagun for Naina and Veer’s marriage to which Naina cannot reject and thinks to start up a new life with Veer.

Just than Veer gives Naina the contract papers in which it’s written that Naina would have no right upon Veer’s property even post marriage.

In the upcoming episode there will be lots of tragic situations seen amid Raghav and Naina in the ongoing serial.

It so happens that Naina gets bumped up into Raghav when Naina is been given the contract papers and when Raghav eyes the papers Raghav too gets shocked and hands over the papers to dadi.

