Raghav to turn ‘negative’ in Star Plus’ Pardes Mein Hai Meraa Dil

The ‘surrogacy’ track in Star Plus’ Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil (Balaji Telefilms) will open up new misunderstandings between Raghav (Arjun Bijlani) and Naina (Drashti Dhami).

While Raghav’s heart will crave to try one last time to make his marriage happen with Naina, there will be major confusion between the couple!!

Click here to read more…

Credit: tellychakkar.com