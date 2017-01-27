Rahul Dev in Star Plus’ Dil Boley Oberoi
The handsome and dynamic Rahul Dev will stun one and all with his antagonistic role in Star Plus’ new show, Dil Boley Oberoi (4 Lions Films), which will be a spin-off of Ishqbaaaz.
News is already out of Sushmita Mukherjee entering the show as Dadi’s sister.
Credit: tellychakkar.com