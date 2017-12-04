Rahul Gandhi’s elevation as Congress chief: Sonia Gandhi, Manmohan Singh sign nomination papers; veterans ready with advice

Top Congress leaders on Sunday reached the capital for filing of nomination papers by Rahul Gandhi for the post of party president on Monday. Congress president Sonia Gandhi, former PM Manmohan Singh and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram signed the nomination papers on Sunday. Sources said almost all the state party units are expected file two sets of nomination papers each on Rahul’s behalf.

Singh, Chidambaram, Sushil Kumar Shinde and Anand Sharma were among the signatories in one set of nomination papers. Senior party leader in Parliament Ghulam Nabi Azad and Mallikarjun Kharge, members of the Congress Working Committee and AICC general secretaries are in the process of signing three or four sets of papers, sources said.

Credit: indianexpress.com