Railways eyeing 2022 launch for hi-speed network interconnecting four metros
NEW DELHI: The Indian Railways’ ambitious project of reducing travel time by interconnecting four major metros—Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata—with a high-speed network of trains running at 160kmph is looking at an August 2022 launch, sources said.
The current average speed of trains on this network is around 88-90kmph. Christened “Golden Quadrilateral”, the project envisages creation of a 10,000km network of semi-high speed routes connecting the four major cities and is likely to be launched on 15 August 2022, to coincide with 75 years of Independence.
