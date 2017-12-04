Railways eyeing 2022 launch for hi-speed network interconnecting four metros

NEW DELHI: The Indian Railways’ ambitious project of reducing travel time by interconnecting four major metros—Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata—with a high-speed network of trains running at 160kmph is looking at an August 2022 launch, sources said.

The current average speed of trains on this network is around 88-90kmph. Christened “Golden Quadrilateral”, the project envisages creation of a 10,000km network of semi-high speed routes connecting the four major cities and is likely to be launched on 15 August 2022, to coincide with 75 years of Independence.

Click here to read more

Credit: www.livemint.com