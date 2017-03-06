Houston Community College-Home Page
Railways Ministry in talks with 6 global firms for high speed trains

CHENNAI: Discussions by the railway ministry with top six global companies for the launch of very high speed trains in India that can travel at a speed of 600kms per hour were in the advanced stage, Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu said on Saturday.

“We called for six top global companies who have technology that can travel beyond the 350km/hour speed. These trains can travel upto 600kms/hr speed. We called them and we told them that we will develop with you”, he told reporters on the sidelines of a conference here.

Credit: indiatimes.com

