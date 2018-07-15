Rajinikanth praises 7-year-old boy who returned Rs 50,000, agrees to sponsor his education

CHENNAI: Superstar Rajinikanth today praised 7-year-old boy Yasin who recently found Rs 50,000 and ensured it reached the owners. Showering praise on the boy for his honesty, the Superstar also offered to sponsor his studies.

Yasin is studying in Class 2 at the Panchayat Union Primary School in Chinna Semur near Kani Ravuthar Kulam in Erode district. On Thursday, the boy had found a wallet on the road on his way to school. The wallet had RS 50,000 in Rs 500 and Rs 100 denominations. Yasin promptly handed it over to his school principal who in turn gave it to the Superintendent of Police. Yasin was appreciated by many for his gesture.

