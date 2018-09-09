TravelGuzs- Home Page
Hotstar – Home Page

Rajiv Gandhi assassination case: Tamil Nadu cabinet decides to recommend release of all seven convicts

Added by Indo American News on September 9, 2018.
Saved under US South Asian
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

rajiv

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu cabinet on Sunday decided to recommend the release  of all seven convicts  in the Rajiv Gandhi  assassination case to the governor under Article 161 of the Constitution.

After the cabinet meeting headed by chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami that lasted two hours, fisheries minister D Jayakumar  announced that the cabinet recommendation for the release of Rajiv’s killers would be sent to the governor immediately.

 

Click here to read more…

Credit: timesofindia.indiatimes.com

Digg This
Reddit This
Stumble Now!
Buzz This
Vote on DZone
Share on Facebook
Bookmark this on Delicious
Kick It on DotNetKicks.com
Shout it
Share on LinkedIn
Bookmark this on Technorati
Post on Twitter
Google Buzz (aka. Google Reader)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *