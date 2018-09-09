Rajiv Gandhi assassination case: Tamil Nadu cabinet decides to recommend release of all seven convicts

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu cabinet on Sunday decided to recommend the release of all seven convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case to the governor under Article 161 of the Constitution.

After the cabinet meeting headed by chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami that lasted two hours, fisheries minister D Jayakumar announced that the cabinet recommendation for the release of Rajiv’s killers would be sent to the governor immediately.

Click here to read more…

Credit: timesofindia.indiatimes.com