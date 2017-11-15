IAN- Home Page
Rajkummar invites Modi for ‘Bose…’ screening

Added by Indo American News on November 15, 2017.
National Award-winning actor Rajkummar Rao on Wednesday invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a special screening of his new web series “Bose: Dead/Alive”.

“The legend who has inspired every Indian. The mystery that has evaded us for 72 years. The man who shook the foundations of the British empire. Narendra Modiji, we invite you to a special screening of our web show ‘Bose: Dead/Alive’ with ALTBalaji, Ekta Kapoor. Jai Hind,” Rajkummar tweeted.

Credit: tellychakkar.com

