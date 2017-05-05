Ramakant Nagar, Journalist and Community Sevak

NEW YORK: For years, at most community functions in the Houston area, he was always available with his favorite camera in his hand and a big welcoming smile. He would also have copies of his periodical and later directory, the AsiaAmericaDigest, which listed almost all the desi businesses he could track and was the precursor of web based databases.

In later years, Ramakant Nagar moved to New York in 2012 to be close to his beloved son Himanshu and his family, and it was there that he died on April 9 at the age of 71. He is survived by his wife, Indrabala, son and his wife Priya Noori and two granddaughters, Prana and Abhinaya.

Nagar was originally from Banswara, Rajasthan and received a degree in photojournalism from the University of Missouri, Columbia, Missouri and saw photography not only as work, but as a life calling. He lived in Houston for almost 3 decades and had a photo/video wedding business as well as printing his newspaper and directory.

In the eulogy to his father, Himanshu spoke of RK Nagar’s humble roots and unassuming personality through the things, initial struggle, uncertainty, then ultimate triumph and celebration. His happiest years were after he moved to New York to be close to his son and grand kids, “never looking back” to the life he left behind in Houston.

Himanshu spoke of the important life lessons he learnt from his dad: “always open your home to others. The Nagar house was home away from home for the Nagar community throughout America.

“Capture every memory and chronicle every moment. Every moment is a photo opportunity. He was truly gifted and remained active in chronicling both the everyday and important milestones of life.

“Never stop learning and improving yourself. He was an avid consumer of self-improvement books, had a zest for knowledge, new hobbies, and the public library. Getting older did not prevent him from seeking personal growth and knowledge.

“Kill them with kindness. Even the toughest nut will crack open. He always took the time to understand and connect with everyone around him. He knew the name of every teacher at the school, every staff member in our building, and was constructing a vast network on Facebook of people from all phases of his life.”

“He will be sorely missed at Patel Brothers in all corners of America, from Hillcroft in Houston to Jackson Heights, Queens,” concluded Himanshu. “He lived an incredible life full of love for everyone. He would only want us to be happy and cherish each other. He leaves a legacy of warmth and kindness to all.”

Funeral services and viewing for Ramakant Nagar were held on Tuesday, April 11, from 7 – 9 pm at Metropolitan Funeral Service, 2283 Grand Avenue, Baldwin, NY 11510.