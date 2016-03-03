Ramayana Navaham by Disciple of HH Sri Sri Muralidhara Swamiji and Namadwaar Anniversary Celebrations

MANVEL: Sri Poornimaji, an excellent speaker and disciple of HH Sri Sri Muralidhara Swamiji, will visit Houston in March. She will present a 9-day discourse series in English on Srimad Ramayanam from Saturday March 12 to Sunday March 20 at Houston Namadwaar prayer house in the Pearland area, at 6:30 pm every evening.

Sri Poornimaji will also participate in Namadwaar’s sixth anniversary celebrations to be held on March 27 from 4 to 7 pm. The events are organized by Global Organization for Divinity (G.O.D.) and Love to Share Foundation America (LTSFA).

Ramayana is a great epic and most of us know its timeless story. However, when a Saint who is filled with intense devotion and true experience of the Lord speaks about Him, the listeners are truly touched and inspired in their own lives.

Sri Poornimaji has had the great fortune of absorbing her Master’s experiences of Bhagavan directly from him; which makes her discourses capable of reaching straight into our hearts and igniting devotion.

In addition, Sri Poornimaji has studied in great depth the various Ramayanas written by numerous saints – Sri Valimiki Ramayana, Sri Tulsidas Ramayan, Sri Kamba Ramayanam, Sri Adhyatma Ramayana and others; the commentaries of saints/scholars on each of these Ramayanas; the life histories of numerous saints and devotees from all over India and their works and compositions – all of which she liberally references in her talks. And the icing to all of this is that Sri Poornimaji is naturally an eloquent orator, is articulate in many languages and is a music connoisseur.

This discourse series promises to be extremely delectable for anyone with even a cursory interest in the Ramayana or the wonderful philosophy of Sanatana Dharma. Sri Poornimaji’s talks are so deep and encompassing that they sate the appetite of those craving intellectual food, those who want to savor the bhakti rasa, as well as those who just want comfort food for the soul – practical life learnings.

Namadwaar’s Anniversary commemoration on Mar 27th will include LTSFA’s annual giving program – this year donations of food, clothes, baby and hygiene supplies to Pearland Neighborhood Center (a collection drive for these is currently in progress. To donate items, please call the number below). The anniversary event will also include a play by Gopa Kuteeram children, a Madhura Gitam bhajan performance by Houston singers and an inspiring talk by Sri Poornimaji.

G.O.D. and LTSF invite everyone to attend both these free events. Dinner prasad will be served on all days. Prasad and flower sponsorships are welcome and appreciated.

During her stay here, Sri Poornimaji will also conduct satsangs and present discourses at various Houston-area residences.

For more information about Sri Poornimaji’s programs in the US, or about Namadwaar and G.O.D., please call 281-402-6585, email houston.god@godivinity.org, or visit godivinity.org