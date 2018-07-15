IAN- Home Page
SBI Home Page

Ranbir Kapoor’s Sanju crosses Rs 300 crore mark in India

Added by Indo American News on July 15, 2018.
Saved under Bollywood News, Entertainment
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
sanju-7599

Sanju box office collection day 16: This Ranbir Kapoor film is still going strong.

NEW DELHI: Rajkumar Hirani’s latest film Sanju is still going strong in its third week. The film has entered the Rs 300 crore club. Sanju is a biopic on Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt and Ranbir Kapoor essays his role in the film. The movie also stars Paresh Rawal, Vicky Kaushal, Manisha Koirala, Dia Mirza, Sonam Kapoor, Anushka Sharma and Jim Sarbh.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted out the figures. “More Non-holiday… Non-festival release… #Sanju crosses ₹ 300 cr mark… Now eyeing the *lifetime biz* of #BajrangiBhaijaan, #TigerZindaHai and #PK… Nett BOC… India biz… ALL TIME 

Click here to read more…

Credit: indianexpress.com

Digg This
Reddit This
Stumble Now!
Buzz This
Vote on DZone
Share on Facebook
Bookmark this on Delicious
Kick It on DotNetKicks.com
Shout it
Share on LinkedIn
Bookmark this on Technorati
Post on Twitter
Google Buzz (aka. Google Reader)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *