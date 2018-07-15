Ranbir Kapoor’s Sanju crosses Rs 300 crore mark in India

NEW DELHI: Rajkumar Hirani’s latest film Sanju is still going strong in its third week. The film has entered the Rs 300 crore club. Sanju is a biopic on Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt and Ranbir Kapoor essays his role in the film. The movie also stars Paresh Rawal, Vicky Kaushal, Manisha Koirala, Dia Mirza, Sonam Kapoor, Anushka Sharma and Jim Sarbh.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted out the figures. “More Non-holiday… Non-festival release… #Sanju crosses ₹ 300 cr mark… Now eyeing the *lifetime biz* of #BajrangiBhaijaan, #TigerZindaHai and #PK… Nett BOC… India biz… ALL TIME

Credit: indianexpress.com