Ranchi Diaries Movie Review

STORY: As Gudiya’s plan to elope with Monu goes awry, the duo along their good-for-nothing friends, decide to carry out an audacious heist.

REVIEW: Pinku (Taaha Shah) is a wannabe gangster who runs a food stall where he munches on Chow Mein all day with his young, wasted lieutenants. His friend Monu (Himansh Kohli), a small-time safe-cracker, hangs around the joint thinking up elaborate plans to go to the city with his childhood sweetheart, the local YouTube sensation Gudiya (Soundarya Sharma). Strong-willed and with talent to match, Gudiya has her own problems in life — chief being the local politico Thakur bhaiya (Anupam Kher) who has some serious hots for her. When Thakur’s attention gets too much for the small-town Shakira, she decides to run away with Monu and give her singing aspirations a shot. But there’s no money for it. That’s when she plans a bank robbery with Monu and gang.

Credit: timesofindia.indiatimes.com