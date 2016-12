Rani to learn about Raja being alive in Zee TV’s Ek Tha Raja

Anxious to learn about the upcoming twist in your favourite show Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani (Zee TV and Sphereorigins)? If yes, this piece of news will definitely make your day.

As per the current story, Rani (Eisha Singh) believes Raja (Sarrtaj Gill) to be dead and Iqbal (Iqbal Khan) being the killer. Hence, she is staying with Iqbal, seeking opportunity to avenge and kill him.

Credit: Tellychakkar.com