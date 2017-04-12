Rani to PROPOSE Raj in Zee TV’s Ek Tha Raja
Added by Indo American News on April 12, 2017.
Saved under Television Feed
Recently, fans of Zee TV’s Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani (Sphereorigins) were left shocked with the news of the show coming to an end.
Yes, the drama, which recently took a generation leap, is all set to go off air.
Sad, isn’t it?
Credit: www.tellychakkar.com