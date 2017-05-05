Rasaanubhava’17

HOUSTON: Abhinaya School of Performing Arts conducted its Annual Dance event Rasaanubhava’17 on April 15, at Berry Center in Cypress.

The first part of the show showcased performances by beginner, junior, intermediate student. Beginner students showed glimpses of their basic training while the junior, senior, intermediate and senior students performed Pushpanjali, Ganesha Kavitvam, Alaripu, Jathiswaram and Shabdam. besides choreographies for contemporary classical music. Students presented their dance numbers confidently in colorfully coordinated costumes.

The second part of the performance had students of fourth year onwards performing dances like Mallari, thillanas, padams and keerthanams. Specially choreographed s dances Madhurashtakam, Shiva Tandavam, Malhar,Bharathambe, Omkaram were very well received. The highlight of the evening was the dance drama “The Tulasi Garland” where more than thirty talented students took part. The central characters Neha Bhat as Godha and Nethra as Ranganathar did justice to their roles with exemplary acting and dancing skills.

The parent volunteers did a spectacular job of ensuring the program was professional and smooth flowing. Gitanjali a parent of a twelfth grader wrote, “Spectacular Show! The way you pull off a seamless event every year is always amazing! The dance drama this year was just splendid- especially, the special effects, choreography and facial expressions of the main characters”.

The dance event was choreographed by artistic director Indrani Parthasarathy who is well versed in Pandanallur & Kalakshetra styles of dancing, Kuchipudi and classical music. Anupama Nagasimha a senior student of Indrani also teaches classes at the Abhinaya school.

For more details on classes and performances please visit www.abhinayaschool.org