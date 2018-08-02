Rasikbhai R Patel

December 8, 1928 – July 21, 2018



HOUSTON: Rasikbhai R Patel, a loving and caring individual known for spreading laughter and happiness, passed away on Saturday, July 21 in Houston, Texas. He was Born in India and migrated to USA in 1981. He resided in Houston since 1982.

He is survived by a loving family and was the father of Kalpana, Yagnesh, Jyoti, Ajit & Prerana, grandfather of Hemangi, Mansi, Manisha, Neel & Sahil, and great grandfather of Arman & Ishan.

He showered his wisdom and experience with everyone in good and bad times. He will be remembered for his generous, loving heart and joyful nature. He was a genuine soul that radiated happiness to everyone around him. He motivated all to live a happy and simple life. May the Almighty give his family the strength and the courage to bear this loss.

The last rites and funeral were held on Friday, July 27 at the Garden Oak Funeral Home.

May his Soul Rest in Peace!