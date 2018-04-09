MFAH- Home Page
SBI Home Page
Ad Mark – Home Page

RBI should reintroduce LoUs with safeguards: India Inc

Added by Indo American News on April 9, 2018.
Saved under Business
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

RBI

MUMBAI: India Inc wants letter of undertaking (LoU), which was banned by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in the wake of the Rs 13,000-crore Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud, back.

The LoU ban has affected the industry, leading to a rise in the cost of credit, said Piruz Khambatta, President of Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Western Region. “The RBI should reintroduce LoUs with proper safeguards as genuine importers are suffering,” he said in an interview with The Indian Express.

Click here to read more…

Credit: indianexpress.com

Digg This
Reddit This
Stumble Now!
Buzz This
Vote on DZone
Share on Facebook
Bookmark this on Delicious
Kick It on DotNetKicks.com
Shout it
Share on LinkedIn
Bookmark this on Technorati
Post on Twitter
Google Buzz (aka. Google Reader)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *