Reasons that will make you visit Sikkim this summer

By Priya Srivastava

SIKKIM: Sikkim might be one of the smallest states of the country, but it is the richest and biggest when it comes to natural splendour. Bordered by Bhutan, Tibet and Nepal, Sikkim in the Northeast is blessed with some dramatic landscapes. The amazingly beautiful places to visit in Sikkim will astound you and excite you at the same time. From mighty Himalayan ranges and dazzling waterfalls to green forests and grand Buddhist monasteries, Sikkim is a treasure trove of nature. Also Kanchenjunga (8586 m above sea level), the third highest peak in the world, is in Sikkim, a reason enough to visit this gorgeous state this summer. Here, we give you some amazing reasons that will make you pack your bags and head to Sikkim this summer to beat the unpleasant heat of the plains. Read on!

For the grand monasteries

Credit: timesofindia.indiatimes.com