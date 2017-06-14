Eye Level- Home Page
Houston Community College-Home Page

Reasons why Sanam-Abigail deserve to win Nach Baliye 8!

Added by Indo American News on June 14, 2017.
Saved under Television Feed
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Sanam-Abigail Cover_0

Nach Baliye has remained the favourite celeb dance reality show of viewers since its inception. The popular show is currently running its eighth season on Star Plus, and the show has already got its top three jodis.

The couples who have reached to the finale are Divyanaka-Vivek, Sanam-Abigail and Mohit-Sanaya. While all the contestants have had a wonderful journey, we give you reasons why Sanam-Abigail deserve to win the show.

Click here to read more…

Credit: tellychakkar.com

Digg This
Reddit This
Stumble Now!
Buzz This
Vote on DZone
Share on Facebook
Bookmark this on Delicious
Kick It on DotNetKicks.com
Shout it
Share on LinkedIn
Bookmark this on Technorati
Post on Twitter
Google Buzz (aka. Google Reader)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *