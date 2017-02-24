Red Attire, Red Roses and Bingo for a C24+ Valentine

By Vandana Prakash

HOUSTON: “Kehte hein khuda ne iss jahan mein, sabhi ke liye, kisi na kisi ko hai banaya, har kisi ke liye” This melody set the mood for Club 24’s first 2017 event – the Valentine’ Day lunch on Saturday, February 11 for which the Maggiano’s Little Italy Party Room on Post Oak had been transformed elegantly and subtly by the social committee to celebrate this festival of love and friendship.

The guests were welcomed with mimosas and appetizers. As usual, Bijay Dixit did an excellent job of photographing the loving couples dressed in shades of red and pink. The bonhomie among the members was evident during the social hour, as they caught up with one another in animated conversations before they were asked to take their seats at the tables suitably bedecked.

Pradeep Gupta, President, Club 24 Plus welcomed everyone warmly. He introduced Savita Rao, Chair, Social Events and then handed over the mic to Prabha Roopani to kick off the afternoon with Valentines Bingo. The game kept everyone focused and entertained with the compere providing a lively backdrop of anecdotes and jokes to provide continuous fun through the afternoon.

After the games, lunch was served at the table. The social committee had done their usual pre-event tasting selection, so each item was better than the other, while adding to the overall menu. Tiramisu, chocolate cake and coffee made it a complete and delightful meal. The couples were also presented a very thoughtful gift.

All in all, the afternoon was memorable with great company, ambience, fun and laughter – another successful and happy Club 24 event to kick off the year. Besides Rao, the event was organized by the Social Committee of Prabha Roopani, Seema Sanghi and Hansa Kothari.

In concluding, Gupta announced that the next get together will be the Philanthropy Signature Event to be hosted by Hansa and Vimal Kothari at their home on April 29. He also recognized Dr. Asra Oberoi who was stepping down after several years of chairing the Signature Events Committee and welcomed Alpa Shah as the new Chair.