Reenergize Your Student: Five Tips for a Productive Start to Second Semester

HOUSTON: All the excitement and anticipation of the holidays has finally fizzled as we enter the new year. We’re all a little familiar with the post-holiday blues, as the lights come down and the decorations are stored for another ten months. While it can be tempting to just start counting down the days until summer break, it’s important to set your student up for a successful start to second semester.

Best in Class Education, which helps K-12 students prepare for academic success through customized educational programs, understands that some students find it challenging to get back into the daily learning routine. There are, however, a few things you can do to prepare your student for a productive second school semester.

Get Organized and Plan Ahead

Students may panic and doubt their abilities when a large workload is presented to them. Help your student stay organized and calm by setting a reasonable plan for them at the beginning of each week. For example, he or she can work on a math assignment on Monday and a science project on Tuesday. This will help your student stay focused on one task at a time instead of becoming overwhelmed by a daunting list of multiple tasks.

Replace Worn Out School Supplies

Remember how exciting it was to stock up on new school supplies at the beginning of every school year? So much joy can be taken from a cool new notebook or fun, colorful pens. Take stock of what supplies have seen a considerable amount of wear and tear during the first semester that could be replaced.

Reassess Extracurricular Involvement

School can be made more exciting when it’s paired with interactive clubs and activities. Take a look at your child’s current extracurricular activities as well as activities and clubs available to join during second semester. Cut out any activities they’re not completely invested in and stick with the ones they like best.

Find Excuses to Celebrate

Google around to find interesting holidays, or brainstorm fun reasons to celebrate even on the most ordinary days of the year. How can you feel disengaged when you’re celebrating National Chocolate Cake Day or a family member’s half birthday? Cultural events and silly holidays are great ways to spice up a normal school week.

Schedule Down Time

Everyone puts deadlines and places they need to be on the calendar, so why not plan for some down time as well? Help your child schedule time for something fun or just relaxing – no guilt, no chores, no homework. It doesn’t have to be a lot, but let them choose how to spend that time however they’d like.

