IAN- Home Page
Eye Level- Home Page

Rejected for jobs 40 times, this Saddam Hussain goes to court for a new identity

Added by Indo American News on March 20, 2017.
Saved under US South Asian
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
A file photograph of marine engineer Sajid Hussain, a resident of Jamshedpur in Jharkhand .(HT Photo)

A file photograph of marine engineer Sajid Hussain, a resident of Jamshedpur in Jharkhand .(HT Photo)

His grandfather had lovingly given him his name, hoping that one day he would grow up into a ‘positive’ human being. Some 25 years later, the marine engineer from Jamshedpur in Jharkhand is despondent on being forced to bear the burden of his name.

Two years after passing out as a marine engineer from Tamil Nadu’s Noorul Islam University, Saddam Hussain says he has failed to find a job because of his namesake: the former Iraqi ruler executed in 2006. Saddam Hussein was a dictator blamed for atrocities on his subjects until toppled by the US in 2003.

Click here to read more…

Credit: hindustantimes.com

Digg This
Reddit This
Stumble Now!
Buzz This
Vote on DZone
Share on Facebook
Bookmark this on Delicious
Kick It on DotNetKicks.com
Shout it
Share on LinkedIn
Bookmark this on Technorati
Post on Twitter
Google Buzz (aka. Google Reader)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *